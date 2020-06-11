Ex-prisioneros de guerra irlandeses

Nosotros, los abajo firmantes, declaramos nuestra solidaridad con el prisionero político vasco Patxi Ruiz, quien terminó su huelga de hambre después de 31 días, 12 de los cuales, también de sed, y que la comenzó en una cárcel española el 10 de mayo de 2020.

La condición de Patxi se deterioró a pesar de que no hay señales de que el Estado español haya aceptado demandas, con su vida en peligro.

Las 4 demandas clave de la huelga de hambre de Patxi Ruiz son las siguientes.

El derechos de los presos para cumplir sus condenas en cárceles cerca de sus familias.

La reanudación de los permisos para visitas familiares

Que a los presos políticos se les permita asistir al funeral de parientes cercanos (se le negó a el mismo el permiso para asistir al funeral de su padre)

El fin de los malos tratos en las cárceles.

Estas demandas son justas y razonables y no solo están de acuerdo con los derechos humanos básicos, sino que también están respaldadas en las reglas modelo para la administración de prisioneros de la UE y de la ONU.

El sacrificio de Patxi ha evocado recuerdos del dolor y la fortaleza de nuestras propias luchas en las cárceles aquí en Irlanda al recordar a nuestros camaradas que han dado tanto durante las huelgas de hambre de 1980/1981. Conscientes de esta historia, no podemos permanecer en silencio mientras se violan abiertamente los derechos humanos de Patxi Ruiz.

Nos solidarizamos con Patxi Ruiz mientras él continúa su lucha y sus objetivos legítimos para exigir sus derechos humanos básicos como preso político.

Hacemos un llamado a cualquiera que valore los principios de los derechos humanos y la justicia social para que expresen su preocupacion inmediata con respecto a la lucha de Patxi y la de todos los presos políticos.

Las organizaciones humanitarias y de justicia social y el movimiento sindical, representantes civiles y religiosos no deben permanecer callados ante tal injusticia intolerable por parte del Estado español.

Hacemos un llamado para el apoyo inmediato y protestas de solidaridad, si no existe en su área, organizarlas para dar a conocer el maltrato continuo de los presos políticos en manos del Estado español.

Hacemos un llamado para que se ponga fin a la intransigencia del Estado español y que de cumplimiento de estas demandas completamente razonables y democráticas antes de que su obstinación cause más daños o muertes.

Firmado

Gary McCool

Roy McCool

Brian McCool

Louise Nash

Seamus Meenan

Jackie McCool

Gary McNally

Tony O’Hara

Bob Corrigan

Thomas Elliott

Gerard Deery

Fergal O’Kane

Gerry O’Donnell

Ciaran McGillicuddy,

Francie McGuigan

Tommy McKearney

Barry Murray

Olivier Corr

Eugene Byrne

James Tierney

Anthony McIntyre

Cualquier ex prisionero de guerra que desee agregar su nombre, envíe un correo electrónico a patxisolidarity@gmail.com

LETTER IN SOLIDARITY WITH HUNGER STRIKE OF BASQUE POLITICAL PRISONER PATXI RUIZ

Thursday 11th June 2020

We, the undersigned, declare our solidarity with Basque political prisoner Patxi Ruiz, who has today ended his hunger strike action after 31 day, 12 of which on thirst and fast, commenced in a Spanish jail on 10th May 2020.

Patxi’s condition has deteriorated despite no sign of the Spanish State conceding to his demands, with his life at risk.

The 4 key demands of Patxi Ruiz’s hunger strike are as follows.

Prisoners to serve their sentences in jails near their families

The resumption of permission for family visits

Political prisoners to be permitted to attend funeral of close relatives (he was denied permission to attend his father’s funeral)

An end to beatings and other ill-treatment in the jails

These demands are fair and reasonable and are not only in accordance with basic human rights but are also endorsed in the model rules for prisoner administration of the EU and of the UN.

Patxi’s sacrifice has evoked memories of the pain and fortitude of our own prison struggles here in Ireland as we remember our comrades who have given so much over the 1980/1981 hunger strikes. Conscious of this history, we cannot remain silent while Patxi Ruiz’s human rights are being openly violated.

We stand with Patxi Ruiz in solidarity as he pursues his struggle and its legitimate aims to demand his basic human rights as a political prisoner.

We call on anyone who cherishes the principles of human rights and social justice to express their immediate concerns regarding Patxi’s struggle and that of all political prisoners.

Humanitarian and social justice organisations and the trade union movement to that of civil and religious representatives must not remain silent in the face of such intolerable injustice by the Spanish State.

We call for immediate support and solidarity protests or, if none exists in their area, to organise one to publicise the continuing mistreatment of political prisoners at the hands of the Spanish State.

We call for an end to the intransigence of the Spanish State to grant all these entirely reasonable and democratic demands before their obduracy causes further harm or deaths.

Signed

Gary McCool

Roy McCool

Brian McCool

Louise Nash

Seamus Meenan

Jackie McCool

Gary McNally

Tony O’Hara

Bob Corrigan

Thomas Elliott

Gerard Deery

Fergal O’Kane

Gerry O’Donnell

Ciaran McGillicuddy

Francie McGuigan

Tommy McKearney

Barry Murray

Olivier Corr

Eugene Byrne

James Tierney

Anthony McIntyre

Any former POW’s who would like to add your name then please email.

patxisolidarity@gmail.com